New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon notify "operational guidelines" for its film policy to formalise incentives based on various criteria including shoot days and the number of locals in the production crew, an official said.

There would be a "scoring system" to determine the score through which film producers can understand the number of subsidies they can avail, the tourism department official, familiar with the development, explained.

The Delhi Film Policy-2022 was launched last year in May to promote the city as a hub for movie production through a slew of measures.

Since then, the government has facilitated 13 film and web series shoots till March. These include two Hollywood films.

Until now, the subsidies were not formalised and were flexible, said the official, adding that the "new guidelines will help in homogenising the system".

The guidelines will also mention how credits should be given after and before the movie.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) acts as a facilitator for film productions in the capital.

"We have held meetings with stakeholders to formalise the guidelines. The government is framing operational guidelines for the policy which will give details about incentivising for subsidy depending on the percentage of Delhi-based crew involved in the production," the official told PTI.

"We were not strict until now on how the credits should be mentioned. But from now onwards, through these guidelines, we will lay out how a producer should give the credit," said the official.

Giving details about the guidelines, another DTTDC official said the rules talk about incentives and subsidies to be given to the producers.

"One of the components of a film policy is to have operational guidelines. The film policy talks about incentives and subsidies to be given to the producers. If more than 75 per cent of the film crew is hired from Delhi, then there are certain incentives. There would be a scoring system to determine how much subsidy can be given to producers," the official told PTI.

The policy provides a single-window e-film clearance system facilitating permission for the shoot in 15 days. A portal in this direction was readied by bringing over 25 agencies for various permissions related to film production.

The e-film clearance, i.e, completely online single-window clearance mechanism, was finalised by holding regular meetings with various agencies and other stakeholders like production agencies even during the Covid period through video conferencing sessions.

For procuring a film shooting clearance, one will have to visit the Delhi Tourism website - www.delhitourism.gov.in - and apply for film shooting by clicking on the 'e-Film Clearance' icon.

