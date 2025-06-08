California [US], June 8 (ANI): After 20 years, Disneyland is showing the door to one of its most beloved attractions, the 'Monsters, Inc.' ride, reported Deadline.

As per the outlet, with new expansion plans underway, the Anaheim, California theme park announced 'Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!' will close in early 2026 to make way for two new attractions.

The ride, which follows the story of the 2001 Pixar film, 'Monsters, Inc.', opened at Disneyland in December 2005. It allows fans to visit some of their favorite characters in Monstropolis.

According to Deadline, Disneyland will begin construction on an attraction themed around Pixar's Coco in the fall. It will be located near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier.

In addition, an Avatar experience is also in development for the current Hollywood Backlot area in Disney California Adventure, and new attractions are coming to the Avengers Campus.

The expansion plans also include a new parking structure that will add around 6,000 spaces, as well as a transportation hub that will improve traffic flow with shuttle and rideshare areas, reported Deadline.

The announcement to close the 'Monsters, Inc. ride' comes amid Disneyland's 70th anniversary festivities, which are currently running through summer 2026.

Monsters, Inc. is a 2001 American animated comedy film which is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It featured the voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn, Mary Gibbs, and Jennifer Tilly.

The film was directed by Pete Docter. The prequel of the film, titled 'Monsters University', was released on June 21, 2013. A sequel series titled 'Monsters at Work' premiered on Disney+ in 2021. (ANI)

