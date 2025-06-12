Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): Actor Dylan O'Brien is set to star alongside Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo in 'Being Heumann', Apple's adaptation of the bestselling memoir from disability activist Judy Heumann, reported Deadline

O'Brien will play Evan White, one of the few reporters covering the San Francisco disability rights protests that are central to the tale, in the film directed by Sian Heder. As previously revealed, Madeley plays the title role. At the same time, Ruffalo portrays Joseph Califano, President Jimmy Carter's Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare, who was initially hesitant to sign off on civil rights legislation impacting the crippled population.

'Being Heumann' follows Heumann as she leads over a hundred disabled people to take over the San Francisco Federal Building, kicking off a 28-day sit-in in 1977. The protestors quickly form a tightly bound community, refusing to leave until the government enforces section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which required all federal spaces to become accessible, according to Deadline.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Being Heumann will be directed by Heder, under her overall deal with Apple, from her script written with Rebekah Taussig. David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge, Face/Off) will produce for Permut Presentations alongside Kevin Walsh (Napoleon, Manchester by the Sea), whose The Walsh Company is under an overall deal with Apple.

At this year's Sundance Film Festival, O'Brien premiered Twinless, a dark comedy in which he executive produces and stars. The film won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award.

Months later, the film was acquired by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, who will distribute it in theatres on September 5. Other upcoming projects for O'Brien include the 2024 Sundance thriller Ponyboi (in select theatres June 27) and the Sam Raimi-directed horror flick Send Help, which will be released on June 20th and stars Rachel McAdams.

Also coming off a critically praised turn as Dan Aykroyd in Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, as well as the M. Night Shyamalan-produced Caddo Lake, for which he was nominated for a Gotham Television Award, O'Brien is repped by WME, Principal Entertainment, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, reported Deadline. (ANI)

