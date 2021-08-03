Los Angeles, Aug 3 (PTI) "Baby Driver" actor Eiza Gonzalez has teamed up with filmmaker Matthew Heineman to bring the life story of iconic Mexican film star Maria Felix on screen.

Gonzalez will essay the role of Felix and also produce the movie alongside Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the banner has partnered with Felix's estate for the project.

"Maria's tenacity and fierce way of living through some of the hardest adversity I've witnessed has inspired me and many more. I'm incredibly honored to be playing her and to be bringing her voice and story to the world.

“Maria constantly pushed boundaries and lived by her own rules, while the world tried to tear her down. I've always believed her life needs to be seen around the world, for people to learn more about how society depicts successful and driven women," Gonzalez said in a statement.

Felix, one of the most successful Mexican stars of all time, starred in 47 movies in Mexico, France, Italy and Argentina. Her extensive work across various industries and in Mexican cinema made her famous has "La Dona".

The film will follow the cinema icon's life from the "rough Northern town of Sonoa, to knowing the president of Mexico, Diego Rivera, artist Frida Kahlo and being awarded France's highest cultural award, the Legion d'honneur".

The yet to be titled biopic is touted as an exploration of Mexican culture and religion, acceptance, womanhood and fame.

Walter Rivera, who will executive produce the film on behalf of Felix's estate, said he is confident that with Gonzalez they will be able to bring the "most authentic" portrayal of Felix on screen.

"We have long been searching for the right partner to tell Maria's story, and we are proud to be partnering with Eiza Gonzalez as she embodies so much of Maria's strength, intelligence, passion, character and beauty.

"We know Eiza and this film have the power to influence change, much like Maria Felix did, and we know in Eiza's hands, Maria Felix's legacy will be portrayed in the most authentic light," he said. PTI

