Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): As veteran actor Jeetendra turned a year older today, ace producer Ektaa R Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared some stunning pictures and videos with her father, mother Shobha Kapoor, brother Tusshar, nephew Lakshay and her son Ravie.

Also Read | Parvathy Thiruvothu's First Look in Thangalaan Revealed: Makers Share Actress's 'Gangamma' Character Poster on Her Birthday (View Pic).

In the video, Jeetendra can be seen playing with his grandchildren Lakshya and Ravie. Another video features the song 'Musafir Hoon Yaron' from Jeetendra's old film 'Parichay' playing in the background. Sakshi Tanwar is also seen in the video.

Ektaa wrote in the caption, "Happie bday papa !!! UR my biggest BLESSING !!! JAI MATA DI ! Have a long happy life with good health n good peace of mind !!!! We all@love u d most"

Also Read | Jessica Simpson Shares Stunning Pic From Mexico Holiday! See Singer's Hot New Photo.

Tusshar Kapoor also shared his special wishes for his father and mentioned, "#happybirthdaytoyou ..... We like to keep it simple and candid, I think we all were also shying away from the camera today!"

Kapil Sharma extended his birthday wishes and commented, "Happy birthday jeetu sir"

Union Minister Smriti Irani mentioned, "Birthday greetings"

Ayushmann Khurrana wished the 'Geet Gaya Patharon Ne' actor on his birthday with heart and cake emojis

Proclaimed as 'Jumping Jack' of Bollywood, Jeetendra is known as one of the most successful stars of Indian cinema.

Jeetendra was born as Ravi Kapoor in Amritsar, Punjab on April 7, 1942,

Jeetendra started his career with V Shantaram's 'Geet Gaya Patharon Ne'. The T-shirt and white shoes became his trademark. His film 'Farz' emerged as a blockbuster. Later, he acted in 'Caravan' and 'Humjoli', in which Jeetendra had more dance numbers.

Apart from this, he also impressed the audience with his performance in 'Bidaai', Gulzar's 'Khushboo', 'Nagin' opposite Reena Roy, and Rajkumar Kohli's horror thriller 'Jaani Dushman', among others.

Whether it is his badminton-style sporty dancing in 'Dhal Gaya Din', the hook dance steps in 'Naino Mein Sapna' and the PT style dancing in 'Taki Taki,' the Jumping Jack of Bollywood nailed it all.

Talking about Ektaa Kapoor, her drama film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' is set to hit theatres on April 19.

Titled 'LSD 2' the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)