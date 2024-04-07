On Parvathy Thiruvothu's birthday, the makers of the much-awaited Thangalaan, also starring Chiyaan Vikram, shared a new poster of her character Gangamma. Taking to X, the makers of Thangalaan wished the actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on her birthday by sharing the poster. They captioned the post, "An embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience Wishing our versatile #Gangamma, @parvatweetsa dazzling birthday #HBDParvathyThiruvothu #Thangalaan." 'Thangalaan' has grabbed the audience's eyeballs ever since the drop of the first glimpse. Thangalaan: Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Be Out on November 1 (View Poster).

Thangalaan helmed by one of the most globally acclaimed directors Pa Ranjith shows the bravery and war the people of KGF fought against the Britishers and how they protect India's pride Kolar Gold Fields. The filmmaker researched for more than two years before taking the film to the streets. The film is set in the timeline of 1880. This was the time when the Kolar Gold Fields and the Gold mining was at its peak and the production of Gold from KGF was mammoth. This story needs to be said among the Gen Z generation because they should know about the history of Kolar Gold Fields. The KGF and its growth have not only made waves in India but also caught the attention of the evil eyes of the Britishers. Thangalaan: Release Date of Chiyaan Vikram’s Upcoming Tamil Actioner To Be Announced Today at This Time! (Check Poster).

On Parvathy Thiruvothu's Birthday, Thangalaan Makers Share Her Character Gangamma Poster

This is not the first time Pa Ranjith has helped a subject of different periods. Earlier, in 2021, he proved. The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. Thangalaan is scheduled to release in April 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.