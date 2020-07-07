New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): As Ringo Starr rang in his 80th birthday on Tuesday, singing legend Elton John extended warm birthday wishes to the member of one of the famous rock bands of all time, The Beatles'.

The 73-year-old musician shared a throwback back picture on Instagram to make the day special for Starr, the former drummer of the famous rock music band.

In the shared monochrome picture, the two musicians are seen beaming with joy as they strike a pose for the camera.

Tagging his partner and filmmaker David Furnish, John dubbed the 'Yellow Submarine' singer as their "inspiration" and also addressed him as the "world's kindest" person.

"Happy 80th Birthday Ringo!! One of the world's kindest people. And an inspiration to us both. Love,Elton and David," the singer wrote alongside the photo.

The Liverpool-born musician, Ringo Starr, gained worldwide fame as the drummer for all-time influential band 'The Beatles.'

He also occasionally used to sing and write for the band along with other members.

"Yellow Submarine", "With a Little Help from My Friends," "Act Naturally," "Don't Pass Me By," "Octopus's Garden" are some of the songs he sang, and co-wrote.

In 1971 he had a role in the Italian spaghetti western "Blindman."

