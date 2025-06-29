Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Emma Stone has come to the defence of her 'Eddington' co-star Austin Butler after a viral incident involving a bee on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

In a clip shared on social media, Butler was seen trying to shoo away a bee that flew into the shot while the pair were posing for photos.

Despite some speculation that Butler may have inadvertently directed the bee towards Stone, the actress clarified on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' that this was not the case.

"He was trying to blow it behind me!" she explained, adding, "He is a sweetheart and a half--there is no way he wanted that bee in my face."

Stone even jokingly suggested that her other costar, Pedro Pascal, might have been responsible for the bee's appearance, saying, "I almost guarantee you, if anyone brought the bee, it was Pedro. He probably unleashed that bee."

However, she quickly added that Pascal is "so wonderful," emphasising the friendly dynamic between the cast members.

Stone's defence of Butler is consistent with her previous comments about her positive relationships with her male co-stars.

As per E! News, in a 2017 interview, she highlighted their willingness to take pay cuts to ensure she received equal pay, noting that "women, in general, are making four fifths at best." (ANI)

