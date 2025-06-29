Fact Check: Is That Rohit Sharma in ‘Pallo Latke’ Song by Vanitaa Pande Featuring Nizami Brothers? Here’s The Truth

India national cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma has been out of cricketing action for many days. The veteran cricketer was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2025 season, playing for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. After the conclusion of IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket on May 7. The veteran's shocking retirement from the longest format came ahead of the five-match Test series against the England national cricket team. Before this, Rohit bid adieu to T20Is after Team India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29. Fact Check: Did Anushka Sharma Share Son Akaay's Note Requesting Virat Kohli To Take Test Retirement Back? Know Truth Here.

With no cricketing action, Rohit Sharma has decided to spend some time with his family. Recently, the 38-year-old was spotted by fans in the city of Milan. Sharma took to his social media to share snippets of his vacation. A music video has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that Rohit Sharma featured in the ‘Pallo Latke’ song by Vanitaa Pande featuring the Nizami Brothers. Below are some of the reactions by fans.

Fake Claim by User on Social Media

After conquering cricket , Rohit Sharma is ready to conquer the music industry 😉 pic.twitter.com/C2LqlvLDl1 — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) June 29, 2025

Fake Claim by Social Media User

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun Feed by Satya (@satyafunfeed)

A Similar Fake Claim by Another User

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Very Shortz (@veryshortz)

Another Fake Claim by a User

Screenshot from YouTube.

Fact Check of Rohit Sharma in Pallo Latke Song by Vanitaa Pandee

No, the claim made on social media about Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma featuring in the 'Pallo Latke' song by Vanitaa Pandee is fake. In the music video, the guy who is a Rohit Sharma lookalike is one of the Nizami brothers. For those unversed, the 'Pallo Latke' song by Vanitaa Pande was released on June 1, 2025. The song also featured the Nizami Brothers, also known as the Nizami Bandu, a renowned Qawwali group. Nizami Brothers has a 700-year-old family tradition. Besides Sufism, they have a strong Bollywood connection too. They are the same Sufi band which was seen in the famous Rockstar movie song Kun Faya Kun in 2011. List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year.

Pallo Latke Song Featuring Nizami Brothers

Nizami Brothers' Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salem Khan (@salemkhan_official)

Talking about Rohit Sharma, the veteran could be seen in action in August, when India visits Bangladesh for three ODIs. After his Test retirement, youngster Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain for Team India in the longest format.

Fact check

Claim : Social Media users claimed Rohit Sharma is featuring in ‘Pallo Latke' song by Vanitaa Pande featuring Nizami Brothers. Conclusion : No, the claim made by the social media users of Rohit Sharma in the Pallo Latke' song by Vanitaa Pande featuring Nizami Brothers is fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).