Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Fox has decided to keep its most popular animated shows on air for the rest of the decade, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The network has renewed 'The Simpsons', 'Family Guy', and 'Bob's Burgers' for four more seasons. It also confirmed that American Dad! will return to Fox in 2025-26 with a four-season renewal.

As per the publication, these renewals mean that all four shows will continue until at least 2028-29.

The Simpsons, which is already the longest-running scripted TV show, will reach its 40th season. It could even get close to 900 episodes by the end of this new deal. Family Guy will go up to its 27th season, while Bob's Burgers will continue until its 19th season. American Dad! will now have seasons 20 to 23 under Fox's banner.

American Dad! originally aired on Fox for nine seasons before moving to TBS in 2014. After running for another decade there, the show is now returning to Fox.

Streaming likely played a big role in securing these renewals. Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and American Dad! are top shows on Hulu, while The Simpsons is a strong performer on Disney+.

Marci Proietto, the head of 20th Television Animation, called the deal "historic" and said, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series."

The renewed shows will join Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys in Fox's 2025-26 lineup. (ANI)

