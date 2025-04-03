The 54th annual Juno Awards (JUNOS 2025), celebrating the best in Canadian music, took place on Sunday, March 30, at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. The Juno Awards Industry event was held on Saturday (March 29), with Canadian pop icon Michael Buble as its host. The winners have been announced, and singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae emerged as the biggest winner. The "you broke me first" hitmaker took home four awards, cementing her status as one of the most talented artists currently, not just in Canada but globally. 2025 Juno Awards: When and Where To Watch 54th Edition of the Music Ceremony Hosted by Canadian Pop Icon Michael Buble.

McRae won four out of her five nominations with Single Of The Year and Artist Of The Year for "exes". The 21-year-old took home both the grand prizes last year as well with the smash hit "greedy". She won Album Of The Year and Pop Album Of The Year with "Think Later". The only category she missed out on was the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Awards, which was won by rapper bbno$.

Host Michale Buble Kicks Off Junos 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The JUNO Awards (@thejunoawards)

Check Out the Full List of 2025 Juno Award Winners Below:

TikTok Juno Fan Choice: bbno$

Artist Of The Year: Tate McRae

Album Of The Year: Tate McRae - "Think Later"

Single Of The Year: Tate McRae - "exes"

Group Of The Year: The Beaches

Breakthrough Artist or Group Of The Year: Nemahsis

Jack Richardson Producer Of The Year: Jack Rochon

Recording Engineer Of The Year: Serban Ghenea

Songwriter Of The Year: Mustafa the Poet

Songwriter Of The Year (Non Performer): Lowell

Music Video Of The Year: "Name of God" - Mustafa the Poet

Country Album Of The Year: Josh Ross - "Complicated"

South Asian Music Recording Of The Year: AP Dhillon - "Brown Print"

Rock Album Of The Year: Nobro - "Set Your Pussy Free"

Pop Album Of The Year: Tate McRae - "Think Later"

Rap Single Of The Year: Jessie Reyez - "SHUT UP"

Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group Of The Year: Black Bear Singers

Despite emerging as the night's top winner, Tate McRae was not present at the invite-only event to pick up her awards for personal reasons. Josh Ross, who had as many nominations as McRae, only took home the Country Album of the Year award. The event featured standout performances by Michael Buble, Josh Ross, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Nemahsis, Aqyill, Tina Wood, Elisapie, Jonita Gandhi, Jazzy B, and bbno$ at Canada’s biggest night in music.

