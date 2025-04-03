Actress Anjali Anand, known for her roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Dabba Cartel (2025), opened up about a traumatic childhood experience. In a recent interview, the actress shared how a dance teacher controlled her life when she was just eight years old. Anjali also revealed that the dance teacher kissed her on the lips and explained how her boyfriend saved her from the situation. ‘He Entered My Van Without Knocking!’: Shalini Pandey Recalls Shocking Incident With South Director at 22 (Watch Video).

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Anjali Anand shared a series of traumatic experiences she faced as a child, which began after her father died when she was just eight. She said, "It was eight just after my dad passed away. He told me that I am your dad. And I believed it. Because I didn't know. Then he started very slowly. He started with a peck on my lips and then he said 'This is what dads do'." She added, "Mujhe to pata hi nahi ki ek baap aur beti ka kya rishta hota hai. Usne mujhe bola ki yeh hain to yeh hain" (I never understood a father and daughter's relationship. He told me it was this, and I believed it).

Talking about the person's controlling behaviour, she said, "He wouldn't let me keep my hair open. He wouldn't let me wear women's clothes. He used to make me wear his own T-shirts so that I didn't look appealing to other men. When my sister got married and my dad's best friend's son came to the wedding, he had a crush on me and started talking to me that's when I was like 'This feels normal'. I just felt stuck."

"He used to keep a tab on my itemised billing. He knew what messages I was sending. He caught me talking to this guy. He used to keep my tutions nearby and wait outside my school to pick me up. And everybody was like, 'Why is he always there?' But nobody even tried to see why," the actress recalled. Anjali mentioned that this person controlled her life from the time she was eight until she turned fourteen. ‘Dabba Cartel’ Review: Shabana Azmi Commands This Thrilling if Uneven Netflix Crime Series With Pulpy Twists (LatestLY Exclusive).

Meanwhile on the work front, Anjali Anand was last seen in the crime drama series Dabba Cartel. The show, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, premiered on Netflix on February 28, 2025, and stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

