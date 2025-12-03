Washington DC [US], December 3 (ANI): Biographical drama film 'Peter Hujar's Day' leads the nominations in the film categories of the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2026 on Wednesday, reported Variety.

The biographical drama scored five nods, including best feature, best lead performance for Ben Whishaw and best supporting performance for Rebecca Hall.

'Train Dreams', 'Blue Sun Palace', 'Sorry, Baby' and 'One of Them Days' followed closely behind with four nods apiece, while 'Lurker' and 'Twinless' tied with three each.

On the television side, Netflix series 'Adolescence' and BBC drama 'Mr Loverman' topped the TV categories with four nominations each, reported Variety.

In addition to being recognised for best new scripted series, 'Adolescence' received nominations in the gender-neutral performance categories: Stephen Graham for best lead, Erin Doherty for supporting and Owen Cooper for breakthrough.

'Mr Loverman' also nabbed a best new scripted series nomination, as well as best lead for Lennie James and supporting nods for Ariyon Bakare and Sharon D. Clarke.

The annual awards ceremony honours outstanding achievements in both television and film.

Check out the 2026 nominees below:

Best Screenplay

'A Little Prayer'

'Sorry, Baby'

'Sovereign'

'Splitsville'

'Twinless'

Best Documentary

'Come See Me in the Good Light'

'Endless Cookie'

'My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 - Last Air in Moscow'

'The Perfect Neighbor'

'The Tale of Silyan'

Best First Feature

'Blue Sun Palace'

'Dust Bunny'

'East of Wall'

'Lurker'

'One of Them Days'

Best Supporting Performance

Naomi Ackie, 'Sorry, Baby'

Zoey Deutch, 'Nouvelle Vague'

Kirsten Dunst, 'Roofman'

Rebecca Hall, 'Peter Hujar's Day'

Nina Hoss, 'Hedda'

Jane Levy, 'A Little Prayer'

Archie Madekwe, 'Lurker'

Kali Reis, 'Rebuilding'

Jacob Tremblay, 'Sovereign'

Haipeng Xu, 'Blue Sun Palace'

Best Lead Performance

Everett Blunck, 'The Plague'

Rose Byrne, 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

Kathleen Chalfant, 'Familiar Touch'

Chang Chen, 'Lucky Lu'

Joel Edgerton, 'Train Dreams'

Dylan O'Brien, 'Twinless'

Keke Palmer, 'One of Them Days'

Theodore Pellerin, 'Lurker'

Tessa Thompson, 'Hedda'

Ben Whishaw, 'Peter Hujar's Day'

Best Breakthrough Performance

Liz Larsen, 'The Baltimorons'

Kayo Martin, 'The Plague'

Misha Osherovich, 'She's the He'

SZA, 'One of Them Days'

Tabatha Zimiga, 'East of Wall'

Best International Film

'All That's Left of You'

'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl'

'A Poet'

'The Secret Agent'

'Sirat'

Best Director

Clint Bentley, 'Train Dreams'

Mary Bronstein, 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

Lloyd Lee Choi, 'Lucky Lu'

Ira Sachs, 'Peter Hujar's Day'

Eva Victor, 'Sorry, Baby'

Best Feature

'Peter Hujar's Day'

'The Plague'

'Sorry, Baby'

'Train Dreams'

'Twinless'

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

'Adolescence'

'Common Side Effects'

'Forever'

'Mr Loverman'

'North of North'

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

'Citizen Nation'

'Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time'

'Pee-Wee as Himself'

'Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television'

'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae'

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Sydney Chandler, 'Alien: Earth'

Stephen Graham, 'Adolescence'

Ethan Hawke, 'The Lowdown'

Lennie James, 'Mr Loverman'

Anna Lambe, 'North of North'

Lola Petticrew, 'Say Nothing'

Seth Rogen, 'The Studio'

Lovie Simone, 'Forever'

Michelle Williams, 'Dying for Sex'

Noah Wyle, 'The Pitt'

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Ariyon Bakare, 'Mr Loverman'

Babou Ceesay, 'Alien: Earth'

Sharon D. Clarke, 'Mr Loverman'

Taylor Dearden, 'The Pitt'

Erin Doherty, 'Adolescence'

Stephen McKinley Henderson, 'A Man on the Inside'

Poorna Jagannathan, 'Deli Boys'

Xosha Roquemore, 'Forever'

Jenny Slate, 'Dying for Sex'

Ben Whishaw, 'Black Doves'

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Asif Ali, 'Deli Boys'

Wally Baram, 'Overcompensating'

Owen Cooper, 'Adolescence'

Michael Cooper Jr., 'Forever'

Ernest Kingsley Junior, "Washington Black"

The 40th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards is scheduled to take place on February 15, 2026, at the Hollywood Palladium. (ANI)

