Rajpal Yadav's first look from 'Ardh' (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Music composer-turned-director Palash Muchhal on Wednesday unveiled an intriguing first look poster starring actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav from the upcoming film 'Ardh'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Palash shared the first look poster featuring Rajpal Yadav as a transgender.

The intriguing poster sees Yadav donning an orange saree with his hair tied in a braid adorned with a gajra. He could be seen intensely looking out from a local train.

Directed and written by Palash Muchhal, 'Ardh' also stars Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbushan Kharbanda.

As per reports, the film will see Rajpal Yadav playing a transgender character who comes to Mumbai to become a hero. Rubina and Hiten's characters will be seen playing Yadav's friends in the city of dreams.

Palash had earlier shared a glimpse of the cast's look on his Instagram handle.

The film will have an OTT release in 2022. (ANI)

