Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Amazon MGM Studios presented the first trailer for the highly anticipated thriller 'After the Hunt' at CinemaCon, featuring an all-star cast, including Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri.

As per Deadline, director Luca Guadagnino joined Garfield and Edebiri on stage to introduce the tense trailer, which sets the tone for a gripping drama that explores themes of power, consent, and the complexities of human relationships.

The film follows a college professor, played by Roberts, who is forced to confront her own dark past when a prominent student, played by Edebiri, accuses one of her colleagues, played by Garfield, of misconduct.

The trailer showcases the film's intense and thought-provoking tone, with Edebiri's character confiding in Roberts' character about the alleged incident.

The scene escalates, with Garfield's character denying the accusations and making a shocking comment about Edebiri's character.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny, and is directed by Guadagnino from a script by Nora Garrett.

Guadagnino, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum serve as producers.

'After the Hunt' is set to hit select theaters on October 10, followed by a wider release the following week. (ANI)

