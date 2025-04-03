BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, is once again at the centre of an image rights dispute. BigHit Entertainment, the agency managing V, asked the Chuncheon City to remove the "Singularity" singer's photos from its promotional materials. V posted a series of photos on his Instagram on February 23, 2025. Officials used one of these pictures, which showed him posing at Chuncheon Pungmul market. BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie Caught Kissing? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Photo Shared by ‘YG Leaker’.

Chuncheon Mayor Posts Photo of V on Instagram

On March 7, 2025, the mayor of Chuncheon, Yuk Dong Han, posted a photo of BTS V on his Instagram handle. The post included a photo of the K-Pop star along with a picture of him mimicking V's pose at the same location. He captioned the post, "Contrasting in so many ways except for the location." The mayor's post garnered significant attention due to its connection with V. Later, Chuncheon City issued a press release outlining plans to use BTS's visit to boost its market revitalization project.

Chencheon City Mayor Yuk Dong Han’s IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 육동한 (@dyook66)

BigHit Demands BTS V’s Photo Removed From Chuncheon City Promotions

After Mayor Yuk Dong Han's IG post and the press release, BigHit requested the officials to remove V's image from their marketing materials. City officials shared to Korean newspaper Segye IIbo on April 2, "We asked the local government to delete the photo because it used a portrait of an artist who has not been approved by the agency. Rather than requesting the deletion of V' photo outright, the company issued a press release in order to respond preemptively before any controversy could arise." ‘I’ll Keep Putting in the Work’: BTS’ V Reveals Losing 10 Kg Amid Mandatory Military Service, Leaves ARMY Sweating With Stunning Gym Photos.

BTS V’s Viral IG Post Where It All Started

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

On March 1, 2024, Reality Chosun reports that Chuncheon City is investing KRW 1 billion to develop the Chuncheon Folk Flea Market into a tourist hub following its surge in popularity due to BTS V’s visit. The market became a tourist hotspot after a photo of V in his military uniform taken at the location went viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).