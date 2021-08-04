Los Angeles, Aug 4 (PTI) "Russian Doll" actor Greta Lee and Yoo Teo, known for the Korean film "New Year Blues", are set to star in "Past Lives".

Celine Song, who has served as writer on Amazon's upcoming series "The Wheel of Time" starring Rosamund Pike, will direct and pen the film.

According to Deadline, "The Umbrella Academy" actor John Magaro also stars in a key supporting role.

Plot details of the film are being kept under wraps.

"Past Lives" is being co-produced and financed by A24, the studio behind the acclaimed "Minari", and CJ ENM, a South Korean stable.

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will produce for Killer Films, with David Hinojosa joining to produce via 2AM.

The makers are hoping to begin filming later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)