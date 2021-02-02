New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt got candid about beau Ranbir Kapoor while hosting a 'True and False' session for fans on Tuesday.

The 27-year old actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos, in which she was seen answering some of the questions asked by her fans during the session.

Several fans asked her different questions to get a sneak peek into her life. Where one of the fans asked her if she loves the number '8'.

In a reply to that question, the 'Raazi' star blushed and replied "True, Love" while posing with a love icon hand sign posture in the video.

Presumably, the '8' number is referred to as the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ' star, Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number and the fact Alia mentioned it in her post only proves how much she prioritises his lucky number.

Earlier in September while sharing a glimpse from Kapoor's birthday on her social media, Bhatt wished him by writing, "Happy birthday 8" with a red heart emoticon in the caption. The jersey number of Kapoor is also '8'.

In the 'true or false' session, Alia was also asked if she prefers cats over dogs, to which she replied, "No, that's not true, I love cats because I've always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs." Here, presumably, the 'Kalank' star could have been referring to Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the same screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra' that also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranbir, who was last seen in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled 'Sanju', will be featuring in Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera'. He will also star in 'Animal', being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (ANI)

