Mumbai, March 7:The Uttarakhand government officially opened online registrations for the Char Dham Yatra 2026 at 7:00 AM on Friday, March 6. This mandatory process is required for all pilgrims planning to visit the high-altitude shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. With the pilgrimage set to begin on April 19, authorities have emphasised that no devotee will be permitted entry into the shrines without a valid registration slip or e-pass.

For the 2026 season, the state has streamlined the process through multiple digital platforms to manage the massive influx of pilgrims, which exceeded 5.9 million registrations last year. The portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri are scheduled to open on April 19, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23. Registration remains entirely free of cost, and pilgrims are encouraged to book their slots early due to daily visitor caps implemented for crowd safety and environmental protection. Char Dham Yatra 2026 Online Registration: Pilgrims to Pay Registration Fee Amid Rising Fake Bookings.

How to Register for Char Dham Yatra 2026

Pilgrims can choose from four primary digital modes to complete their registration. A valid government-issued ID (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License) and a mobile number for OTP verification are required.

Visit the Tourist Care Uttarakhand website and click on the "Register/Login" button to create an account.

Download the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" app, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

WhatsApp : Send the message "Yatra" to the official number +91 8394833833 to initiate a chat-based registration.

: Send the message "Yatra" to the official number +91 8394833833 to initiate a chat-based registration. Call 1364 (or 0135-1364) for guided assistance through the registration process.

Step-by-Step Online Application Process

On the official portal, enter your name, mobile number, and select whether you are registering as an individual, a family, or a tour operator.

Go to the dashboard, click "Create/Manage Tour," and enter your travel dates and the specific Dhams you plan to visit.

Enter the name, age, gender, and address of each traveler. You must also provide an emergency contact person who is not traveling with you.

Upload a digital copy of your ID proof and a passport-sized photograph.

Once submitted, you will receive a Unique Registration Number (URN) via SMS. Download the "Yatra Registration Letter" containing a QR code, which must be carried throughout the journey for verification at checkpoints. Weather Forecast Today, March 7: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Offline Registration and Helicopter Bookings

For those unable to access digital services, offline registration counters will open on April 17, two days before the Yatra begins. These physical centers will be located at key transit points including Haridwar (Rahi Hotel), Rishikesh (ISBT), and Dehradun.

Pilgrims specifically planning to travel to Kedarnath by helicopter must first complete their Yatra registration. The registration number is a mandatory requirement for booking tickets on the official IRCTC HeliYatra portal. Authorities have warned devotees to avoid third-party agents and only use official government links to prevent falling victim to fraudulent booking sites.

