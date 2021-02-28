Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Good news for all the Justin Bieber fans! The singer is coming out with some fresh music soon. Bieber recently revealed the release date for his sixth studio album titled 'Justice'.

The upcoming album is set to release on March 19, this year. The Grammy-winning singer shared the release date of his album on his Instagram account and said that it is his "small part" in providing "comfort and justice" for those feeling helpless.

Sharing the album's cover, Bieber wrote, "JUSTICE the album March 19th. In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice, and pain can leave people feeling helpless."

Bieber also said that even though his songs cannot "solve injustice", music is a great way of reminding each other that "we aren't alone".

He added, "Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

"This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal," Bieber concluded his post.

The forthcoming album will feature hit tracks like 'Holy', featuring Chance the Rapper, 'Lonely' featuring Benny Blanco, and 'Anyone', reported People Magazine.

Bieber released his last album Changes on February 14 last year, featuring singles 'Yummy', 'Intentions', and 'Forever'. The album was nominated for the best pop vocal album at the Grammys and served as his return to music since releasing 'Purpose' in 2015. (ANI)

