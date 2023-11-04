Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan is all set to set the screen on fire with his action-packed avatar in the upcoming film 'Tiger 3'.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

After Salman's appearance in the action film 'Pathaan' several reports suggested that superstar Shah Rukh Khan might be having a cameo in 'Tiger 3'.

And now if the sources as to be believed, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from the film 'WAR' will also feature in 'Tiger 3'.

An industry informer said, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe! No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3! A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when Tiger 3 releases in theatres on Nov 12th!"

Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and Tiger 3, starring Salman and Katrina is the next big one. Tiger aka Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe as 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) silently put the plan in motion to create slick super-spies that Indian cinema has never seen before!

It was 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai's humongous success that cemented Aditya Chopra's belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in WAR and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan into his ambitious plans.

'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, YRF has also announced 'War 2' which stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

'War 2' will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. (ANI)

