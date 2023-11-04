Would you believe us if we say So Ji Sub has no intentions of being a model let alone an actor? Yes, he said it himself that he modeled for a clothing brand just to pose alongside Kim Sung-jae, a South Korean Rapper and Singer. From that to being one of the most loved Korean actors in the world, So Ji Sub has come a long way. He has kept his work diverse and did projects that challenged him as an actor. He even ventured into Japanese and Chinese content. In one of his Japanese action series, the man had no lines but he was a Killer (Literally and figuratively). So Ji-Sub Birthday Special: Five Romantic Scenes Of The Korean Actor That Will Make Your Heart Flutter.

The Japanese series is named I Am Ghost which had 24 five-minute episodes. The movie is about a girl who is contemplating jumping off a terrace when she meets a wounded ghost played by So Ji Sub. Kdrama Rewind: Gong Hyo Jin and So Ji Sub's Master's Sun Is Disturbing Yet Comforting.

When on Japanese content, So Ji Sub also played a monster Japanese manga live-action adaptation GeGeGe No Kitaro 2: Kitaro and the Millenium Curse. The last series he was part of was Doctor Lawyer last year.

