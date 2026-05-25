Entertainment News | Idris Elba Breaks Silence on James Bond Casting Rumours

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba has dismissed years of speculation surrounding his possible casting as James Bond, saying he was "never in the race" to play the iconic British spy.

Speaking to People magazine, the Golden Globe-winning actor addressed the long-running rumours as Amazon MGM Studios officially begins its search for the next 007 following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise.

Also Read | Rapper Santy Sharma Likens Viral 'Cockroach Janta Party' Movement to Pest Infestation, Says 'India Needs a Spray Soon' (View Post).

"My name's not getting thrown out, no way," Elba said, adding, "They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait, it's going to be amazing."

The actor further clarified his position, adding, "I'm honestly not in the race ever. I wasn't in the race in the first place."

Also Read | 'Don 3' Row: FWICE's Ashoke Pandit Reacts to Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Casting Dispute, Says 'This Trend Is Very Wrong'.

Elba's comments arrive amid renewed attention on the future of the Bond franchise after Amazon and MGM Studios confirmed that the casting process is underway.

The studio recently stated, "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," as per People magazine.

According to Deadline, producer David Gold is working alongside director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman as the team searches for the actor who will next portray the MI6 agent created by author Ian Fleming.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Gold told Deadline that the actor chosen for the role must "ooze sex appeal," with expectations that the next Bond actor will commit to at least three films.

Last June, Amazon MGM Studios officially appointed Denis Villeneuve to direct the upcoming Bond film, while Steven Knight was announced as the writer.

The project is part of the studio's new 007 partnership with returning producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Daniel Craig last played James Bond in 'No Time to Die' (2021), ending a run that began with 'Casino Royale' in 2006. Craig also starred as Bond in 'Quantum of Solace' (2008), 'Skyfall' (2012) and 'Spectre' (2015).

Before Craig, the role was famously portrayed by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)