Entertainment News | Industry Needs People That Promotes New Talent: Director Anil Sharma on Launch of Indian Projects by Motion Pulse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Director Anil Sharma expressed his excitement on the launch of Motion Pulse, a UK-based entertainment company in Mumbai on Friday.

In an interview with ANI, the 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma extended his best wishes to director Sunil Sirvaiya for his movie 'Monster Minds', which was announced under the movie slate of Motion Pulse today.

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Anil Sharma said, "I am very excited. Andy Banerjee has launched Motion Pulse along with Gingi Music, and Rana is involved in it, with Sarvaiya directing the film; I extend my best wishes to all of them. The industry really needs people who work with and promote new talent. I am very happy and offer my best wishes."

In collaboration with Gingi Music, Motion Pulse unveiled an ambitious slate comprising seven music releases and three upcoming film projects, offering industry stakeholders and guests a first glimpse into its vision for India.

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According to the press note by Motion Pulse, the launch event brought together several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, music, and entertainment. It was attended by the actor Randeep Hooda, Deepak Tijori, action director Sham Kaushal, lyricist Kumar, actors Deepraj Rana and Prashant Narayanan, along with other distinguished guests from the entertainment fraternity.

Speaking at the event, Rana Bhatia, CEO of Motion Pulse, said, "India is home to extraordinary creative talent and a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. We believe this is the right time to build meaningful collaborations that connect Indian creativity with global opportunities. Our vision is to create a platform that nurtures talent, encourages original storytelling, and builds content that resonates with audiences across borders," as quoted by the press note.

A major highlight of the evening was the announcement of "Monster Minds," directed by Sunil Sirvaiya, which is scheduled to go on floors in July 2026. The project forms part of Motion Pulse's broader film slate and reflects the company's commitment to developing original and talent-driven content.

The collaboration with Gingi Music and acclaimed composer Anjan Bhattacharya further reinforces Motion Pulse's focus on music, films, artist development, and creative partnerships that can reach audiences in both India and international markets, according to the press note. (ANI)

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