How Did Baba Siddique’s Death Impact Salman Khan? ‘Sikandar’ Actor Vishal Vashishtha Shares Heartbreaking Details

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan faced one of the most arduous periods of his life during the shooting of his upcoming film, Sikandar, in October 2024. His co-star, Vishal Vashishtha, has now disclosed the profound emotional and physical toll Salman endured, grappling with the tragic loss of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique, amidst ongoing work commitments and a debilitating rib injury. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’: Will Salman Khan Make a Cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Comedy Film? Here’s What We Know.

In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, Vashishtha painted a poignant picture of the actor's resilience. "We were shooting Sikandar in very tough circumstances, especially for Salman sir. And that's not a hidden fact. He was mentally and emotionally drained, and physically as well; he was going through a lot," Vashishtha recalled. He added that Salman would walk slowly, complete his scenes, and then immediately seek physiotherapy, determined to remain mobile for the film's action sequences.

Salman Khan Was Mentally and Physically Drained After Baba Siddique's Death

The period in question, October 2024, marked the devastating assassination of Baba Siddique, a prominent political figure and a beloved personality within Bollywood circles. Salman Khan's deep friendship with Siddique was well-documented, making the loss particularly difficult. Simultaneously, the actor was battling a painful rib injury that significantly impacted his movement. Director AR Murugadoss, who is helming Sikandar, had also acknowledged the scheduling difficulties and challenges faced during the production, which can now be understood in light of Salman's personal struggles.

Vishal Vashishtha lauded Khan's unwavering professionalism despite the personal turmoil. "We saw it ourselves; it wasn't a made-up story, it was real," he affirmed, highlighting Salman's commitment to his work even under such immense duress. This revelation offers a rare glimpse into the personal sacrifices Bollywood stars often make behind the scenes.

Who Was Baba Siddique?

Baba Ziauddin Siddique, born on September 13, 1958, was a respected Indian politician who served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Maharashtra for the Vandre West Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms (1999, 2004, 2009). Beyond his political career, Siddique was renowned for his annual Iftar parties, which became a significant event in Mumbai's social calendar, drawing A-list Bollywood celebrities and fostering strong bonds within the industry.

One of his most notable contributions to the film fraternity was mediating the highly publicised five-year-long feud between superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. In 2013, at one of his Iftar parties, Siddique strategically facilitated a reconciliation, leading to the iconic hug between the two Khans that ended their long-standing cold war.

Assassination and Aftermath

Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead on October 12, 2024, at the age of 66, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East, Mumbai. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was declared dead at Lilavati Hospital. Reports indicated that the three assailants involved were allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to threats against Salman Khan, potentially making the politician a target due to his close association with the superstar. Salman Khan Breaks Down at Close Friend Kumod Raney’s Funeral (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's ability to maintain his professional commitments during such a period of profound grief and physical ailment showcases his remarkable dedication and resilience, as brought to light by his co-star's recent comments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).