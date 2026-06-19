‘Pritam Is Not Leaving…’: Source Close to the Music Composer Breaks Silence on Viral Retirement Rumours

Bollywood has been abuzz with speculation surrounding music composer Pritam Chakraborty's future in the industry after a reflective social media post on his 55th birthday hinted at a possible departure from mainstream work. However, a reliable source close to the celebrated artist has swiftly moved to quash these viral retirement rumours, asserting that Pritam is very much here to stay and will continue enriching the Hindi film music landscape. Pritam Reacts to ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Controversy, Music Composer Calls Critics ‘Unpaid PR’.

How Pritam's Retirement Rumours Started

The widespread speculation began after Pritam, born on June 14, 1971, shared a deeply personal message on his social media platforms on June 14, 2026, his 55th birthday. In his post, he expressed gratitude to his fans and wrote, "Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I've missed." He further added, "Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I've always been more curious about the roads unexplored."

Pritams Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pritam (@ipritamofficial)

This evocative message immediately resonated with fans and industry watchers, leading many to interpret it as a hint at a significant career shift or even retirement from the demanding world of Bollywood music.

The timing of Pritam's post also drew comparisons to singer Arijit Singh's recent announcement regarding his exit from playback singing, further fueling the rumours that another musical stalwart might be stepping away from the mainstream. Adding to the chatter was the recent controversy surrounding the song "Mashooqa" from the film Cocktail 2, Pritam's latest work, which faced plagiarism accusations approximately a month prior to his birthday post. Pritam had publicly denied these claims, expressing frustration over persistent allegations.

Source Close to Pritam Rejects Retirement Claims

Addressing the swirling rumours, a source in Pritam's close circle has firmly clarified the situation, telling media outlets that the composer has no intentions of retiring. "Pritam is not leaving the music industry. He of course will continue to work," the source stated definitively.

The insider elaborated on the context of Pritam's birthday message, explaining, "Through his post, he only highlighted that he has some more fields of interest that he wants to prioritise right now. It doesn't mean that he will exit the music industry forever." The clarification emphasises that while the National Film Award winner wishes to dedicate more time to personal pursuits and unexplored paths as he embarks on a new phase of life, this decision should not be misconstrued as a complete departure from his musical career. Instead, the plan is to eventually shift focus towards independent and experimental music projects once his current extensive film commitments are fulfilled.

Pritam's Continued Musical Journey Confirmed by Recent and Upcoming Projects

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Pritam's recent and upcoming projects strongly indicate his continued active involvement in Bollywood. His compositions for Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, premiered today, June 19, 2026. Additionally, his work for Metro in Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, was released in 2025. Furthermore, the prolific composer is attached to a robust lineup of films slated for release in 2026 and beyond, showcasing his enduring commitment to the industry. ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Tujhko’: Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Love Story Unfolds in Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan’s Soulful Melody (Watch Video).

With such a substantial list of projects on the horizon, it's clear that Pritam's creative well is far from dry. His desire to explore new dimensions in life appears to be an expansion of his artistic journey rather than an end to it, promising more diverse and exciting music for his legions of fans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).