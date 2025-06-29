Riccione [Italy], June 29 (ANI): South Korean psychological thriller 'Doubt' has won the Best International Drama Series award at the inaugural edition of the Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF)on Saturday, reported Variety.

The film was written by Han Ah-young and directed by Song Yeon-hwa. It stars Han Suk-kyu and Chae Won-bin in the lead roles.

For his performance in the series, Han Suk-Kyu won the Best Actor in a Drama Series, reported Variety.

He played the role of a renowned profiler torn between love and suspicion as he investigates a murder linked to his psychopathic daughter.

According to Variety, Lisa Mulcahy won best director of a drama series for the U.K. show 'The Assassin,' while the best actress in a drama series prize went to Phyllis Logan for 'The Puzzle Lady.'

The drama jury was led by director Cristina Comencini.

Spain's 'Celeste,' written by Diego San Jose, took the best international comedy series award, while best actress in a comedy series was handed to the show's Carmen Marchi, reported Variety.

Other prizes in the comedy category included best director, which went to Christopher Smith for Ireland's 'Video Nasty,' and best actor, picked up by Ahmet Kural for the Turkish show 'Gassal,' reported Variety.

A special jury award was given to Steven Moffat's U.K. series 'Douglas Is Cancelled.'

According to Variety, the jury of the limited series competition, headed by director/screenwriter Bille August, voted for Ukrainian war drama 'The Train' as best limited series.

While the best director award for International Limited Series went to Lucy Gaffy for 'Mix Tape,' a co-production between Australia, Canada and Ireland.

In the same category, the acting awards went to Laure Calamy for France's 'The Confidante' and Matthew Gurney for the U.K.'s 'Reunion.'

The special jury prize was handed to 'Kabul' written by Olivier Demangel, Thomas Finkelkraut and Joey Lavy.

The Italian Global Series Festival took place from June 23 to June 28 in Riccione and Rimini, Italy. (ANI)

