Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence was injured after a controlled glass explosion went wrong in Boston, according to reports.

As reported by Fox News, the star is there to film 'Don't Look Up' for Netflix, a comedy co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Timothee Chalamet also stars in the pic, and he was present for the explosion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production was temporarily suspended on the flick but Lawrence is expected to be back on set on Monday, the outlet reports.

TMZ first reported the news and said that the scene was being filmed at 1 am when a shard of glass cut the actor's eyelid.

The outlet was told that the injury "wasn't that bad," though other details on the mishap are scarce.

As reported by Fox News, 'Don't Look Up' follows Lawrence and the 46-year-old star DiCaprio as two low-level scientists that embark on a media tour to warn mankind of their discovery: an incoming meteor that will strike Earth in six months.

Despite their efforts, however, the world's populace is not very interested in what they have to say.

The Adam McKay-directed film is bursting at the seams with stars, as Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry and Himesh Patel all have roles, according to IMDb.

Lawrence won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in 'Silver Linings Playbook.' She has received three additional nominations for 2010's 'Winter's Bone,' 2013's 'American Hustle' and 2015's 'Joy.'

She is best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' and its sequels, as well as Raven/Mystique in the X-men franchise.

According to IMDb, she has various projects in developmental stages, while she is expected to appear in both 'Don't Look Up' and a film called 'Red, White and Water' this year.

Per Fox News, 'Don't Look Up' is included in Netflix's ambitious plan to release one original movie per week for the year 2021, which also includes projects from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Garner and more.

A brief clip of the 'Don't Look Up' was shared in Netflix's sizzle reel announcing their 2021 release plan.

The clip features Lawrence and DiCaprio standing side-by-side as they wait for a large door to open. (ANI)

