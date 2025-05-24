Entertainment News | Jimmy Kimmel Joins 'Smurfs'

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has become the latest addition to the voice cast of the live-action animated film "Smurfs".

Agency News PTI| May 24, 2025 10:58 AM IST
Entertainment News | Jimmy Kimmel Joins 'Smurfs'

Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has become the latest addition to the voice cast of the live-action animated film "Smurfs".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the actor will join the previously announced cast, consisting of Rihanna, who is voicing Smurfette and John Goodman as Papa Smurf.

There are no details about Kimmel's role in the upcoming film.

Directed by Chris Miller, best known for "Shrek the Third", the film follows Smurfette as she leads her tiny, blue-skinned kin into the real world to save Papa Smurf after he's mysteriously captured by wizards.

The cast of "Smurfs" also includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell and DJ Marshmello.

"Smurfs" will release in theatres on July 18.

