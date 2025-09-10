Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of 'Jolly LLB 3' is finally out, showcasing an epic courtroom face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

The trailer was unveiled on Wednesday at a special promotional event in Meerut, where fans got their first glimpse of the clash between Akshay and Warsi.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand Deliver Sizzling Dance Performance With Salman Khan in Old Award Show Video? Here's Truth Behind Viral Claim!.

The film brings back the essence of the popular franchise, with two Jollies fighting to prove who the 'real' one is. The three-minute-six-second trailer shows constant arguments between the two lawyers, while Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla, struggles to maintain control of his courtroom.

The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Mridul Tiwari Warns Shehbaz Badesha That There's a 'Limit' to Jokes in Heated Clash (Watch Promo Video).

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOaRjYpDCDK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Along with Akshay and Arshad, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother.

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theatres on September 19, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)