It’s just been around 18 days since Bigg Boss 19 commenced and the tempers of the contestants have been flaring since the very start. Now, in an upcoming episode, housemates Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari will be seen locking horns. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand for Dragging Tanya Mittal’s Mom During Nomination Task, Says ‘Woh Expect Karo Jo Aap Offer Kar Sakte’ (View Post).

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which showed that the two first engaged in a war of words. Shehbaz asks Mridul that wasn’t everyone joking to which the latter replies saying that there is a “limit” to jokes.

Limit of Jokes Sparks Ugly Spat Between Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari

Shehbaz, who is the brother of actress Shehnaaz Gill, then tells Mridul that he has been joking with him. However, Mridul then says that Shehbaz should’ve told him that he wasn’t liking it.

However, the altercation gets heated and the two almost get into a violent fight. The other housemates such as Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali come in between to solve the much-heated issue.

Talking about the show, this year, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

In the previous episode, Tanya Mittal’s burst-out moved many housemates. While many of them did take her stand, it was Amaal Mallik's strong and unwavering stand for his “good friend” Tanya that stood out.

Amaal's stand and stern words and actions surprised his fellow contestants, especially Tanya, who visibly seemed proud of her friend for taking a stern and firm stand in her favour.

Amaal has been often seen turning soft and delicate whenever he is around Tanya. While he fiercely defended Tanya against Kunickaa Sadanand's personal attack, he immediately shifted to being gentle and soft and asked her to relax and not stress when he's around. His body language spoke volumes – calm, reassuring, and protective, as opposed to his otherwise tough and rough exterior. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Host Salman Khan REACTS to Sabotaging Careers Amid ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap’s Claims, Says ‘Khao Na Toh Khud Ka Career Khaa Jaunga’.

Later, in a heartfelt conversation, Tanya confessed to Amaal that while she could deal with and tolerate any attacks on her, she gets disturbed and affected if anybody attacks or says anything wrong to Amaal.

