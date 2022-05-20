Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): On the occasion of his 39th birthday, Jr NTR penned a special note for his fans expressing his gratitude towards them.

"My heartfelt thanks to friends, family, well-wishers, and my colleagues from the film fraternity for all your wishes. Also, my gratitude to the fans who travelled all the way to my home to wish me. Your kind gesture moved my heart and made my birthday special," he wrote on Instagram.

Jr NTR also apologised for not being able to greet his fans who gathered outside his residence to wish him on birthday.

"I am sorry I couldn't meet all of you because I wasn't home. I am grateful for your unconditional love, support and blessings. I will forever be in your debt," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, a day ago his birthday, he announced his new movie with Koratala Siva. He is also a part of Prashanth Neel's new film. (ANI)

