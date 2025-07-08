New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Telugu cinema star Jr NTR said he got to learn a lot from his "War 2" co-star Hrithik Roshan, as he completed shooting for the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 film "War", which featured Roshan in the role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to hit the big screen on August 14.

Also Read | 'Bestie': Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Bonds With Salman Khan's Niece Ayat, Shares a Delightful Video (View Post).

NTR shared the news on his Instagram story on Monday evening.

"And It's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one... It's always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of 'War 2'. @ayan_mukerii has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience," the 42-year-old actor wrote.

Also Read | Actors Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers File for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage, Cites 'Irreconcilable Differences'.

"A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th," he added.

"War 2" promises to deliver six major action sequences shot across five countries over 150 days. The movie is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and is a part of "YRF Spy Universe".

The "YRF Spy Universe" also includes Salman Khan's "Tiger" movies and Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan". The next instalment in the franchise is "Alpha", starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)