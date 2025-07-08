Hollywood star Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are headed to splitsville. The two are ending their marriage. Aaron, 52, filed for divorce on Monday, July 7, after six years of marriage, reports ‘People’ magazine. He listed their date of separation as July 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Denise Richards and Husband Aaron Phypers’ Car Shot at in Road Rage Incident in LA – Reports.

Aaron Phypers Seeks Spousal Support

As per the documents, accessed by People, Aaron requested spousal support from Richards, 54, and also asked to keep their assets and debts as separate property, including his power tools, motorcycle and sports car. The couple share no minor children, although Richards previously shared that Phypers was in the process of adopting her daughter Eloise, 13. It is unclear if it was ever made official.

From Secret Engagement to Sudden Split

The actress, who first met her soon-to-be ex at his work practice, a healing center in Malibu, where she was going for "preventative DNA repair" — began dating Phypers in June 2017. As per People, they kept their engagement private and tied the knot in a last-minute ceremony in Malibu on Sept. 8, 2018. Prior to their relationship, Phypers was briefly married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan. They finalised their divorce in August 2018. Richards was also previously married to Charlie Sheen. She and the actor were together from 2002 to 2006, and they share daughters Sami and Lola. The World Is Not Enough: Denise Richards Reveals She Was ’Heartbroken After Receiving Criticism for Her Role in James Bond Film.

Once Vowed Never to Divorce

In a March episode, the pair even opened up about why divorce wasn’t an option for them. “It's not easy being married to me”, she said, as Phypers quipped, “It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I'm done”. Richards then noted, “Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f****** get divorced”.

