Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Singer Jubin Nautiyal, on Tuesday, unveiled his new romantic track 'Pehli Baarish Mein.

Taking to Instagram, Jubin shared a glimpse of her song which he captioned, "This monsoon feel the warmth of love through the tunes of #PehliBaarishMein Song out now. Tune in!"

Also Read | Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Intro Scene Leaked From Atlee’s Upcoming Film? Here’s The Truth About Viral Pics!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CttFoygAXyt/This love song, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma, captures the season's essence. The music video, directed by Video Brains and composed by Rochak Kohli, beautifully depicts the magic of love amidst rain-soaked surroundings.

The chemistry between Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Lala Sharma in the music video is electrifying and adds to the beauty of the song's poetic verses.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Model Lin Laishram and Actor Bijou Thaangjam Question Bollywood's Silence on Their Home State (View Pics).

" My 3 fav in one picture" a fan commented.A user commented, " It was a treat to watch this song."Another wrote, "Really melodious and amazing song. Congratulations and keep giving ys such sweet melodious video songs always.."

Gurmeet Choudhary also shared the song and wrote, "Super excited as my new track #PehliBaarishMein is out for you to feel the love! Song is out now. Tune in!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CttFVB7pQaz/Talking about the new track, singer Jubin said, "The rains have their own charm and have always been associated with love and romance. 'Pehli Baarish Mein' captures the passion and emotion behind the season."

Gurmeet Choudhary said, "Pehli Baarish Mein kindles the feeling of romance and what better time than monsoon to depict that. I'm very happy to working together with the same team after 'Barsaat Ki Dhun' and I'm sure this will also be a hit."

Karishma Sharma said, "Every frame felt like a scene from iconic romance films and shooting this song was a really enjoyable. I can't wait for the audience to experience this mesmerizing song. "

Featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Karishma Sharma the romantic anthem is produced by T-Series (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)