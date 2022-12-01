New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming period action film 'Kabzaa' unveiled its official Hindi teaser on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, producer Anand Pandit shared the teaser which he captioned, "The first look says it all! #Kabzaa teaser out now -Witness the next big thing in the Indian cinemas soon!."

Helmed by R Chandru, the film stars Kichcha Sudeep, Upendra and Shriya Saran in prominent roles.

'Kabzaa' will be released in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

"Ek dam fadu bawal Masterpiece hai," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "BGM just lit."

"Another Kannada blockbuster," a fan commented.

Kabzaa, is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets trapped in the mafia world.

The film is touted to be a big scale action film, ideal for a theatrical viewing experience.

Previously, in September, the makers of 'Kabzaa' had unveiled the Kannada teaser of the film, which drew a massive response from the audience.

Kichcha was recently seen in the action horror film 'Vikrant Rona' which fared well at the box office. (ANI)

