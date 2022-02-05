Kartik Aaryan with his dog (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is in complete awe of his pet dog Katori.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with Katori.

Also Read | Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Peter Ramsey to Direct Upcoming Supernatural Thriller ‘Blood Count’.

In the clip, we can see Katori giving sloppy kisses to Kartik.

"Love is a four legged word," he captioned the clip.

Also Read | Euphoria 3: Zendaya’s Emmy Award-Winning Series Renewed for the Third Season on HBO.

Kartik and Katori's latest video has garnered several likes and comments.

"Awww so cute," a fan commented.

"Adorable. Can't take my eyes off Katori," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)