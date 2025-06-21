Los Angeles [US], June 21 (ANI): Star couple Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have been blessed with their second baby.

The model, 33, and her San Francisco Giants pitcher husband, 42, welcomed their second baby, a son named Bellamy Brooks Verlander on Thursday, as per PEOPLE.

The two are also parents to adorable daughter Genevieve, 6.

Verlander and Upton tied the knot in 2017, just days after his epic World Series win with the Houston Astros. Verlander and the Astros won another World Series at the end of the 2022 season. He later became a free agent, and played with the New York Mets for part of the 2023 season before returning to the Astros.

In 2019, Justin talked to PEOPLE about how fatherhood has impacted his career plans.

"I would like to be able to play long enough that my daughter can see me and remember me playing baseball when she grows older," he explained. "Maybe if anything, it's going to push me to stay in shape and stay healthy, and be a good pitcher as long as I possibly can. I want her to be able to remember me on the field." (ANI)

