Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 17 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif's birthday vacation seemed to be a delightful one as she dropped some serene pictures enjoying herself with her "girls".

"My girls" captioned the 'Phantom' actor on Instagram.

Also Read | Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Shares His Thoughts on Police Personnel Those Who Are Compelled To Obey 'The Unlawful Orders of Their Corrupt Superior Officers' (View Post).

The picture revealed Katrina having a gala time on a yacht. The actor was accompanied by two of her friends - a television host and anchor Mini Mathur and Bollywood filmmaker Karishma Kohli. All three ladies sported pristine white flowing dresses against the background of clear blue skies and waters.

Actor Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal also took to his Instagram to drop a picture of him and Katrina having a fun banter. Sunny wished Katrina a 'Happy Katrina week' as well, owing to the latter's birthday on July 16.

Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha: Chiranjeevi Is 'Privileged' To Present Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film in Telugu.

Both Katrina and her brother-in-law, Sunny had big smiles on their faces as they whiled away their time on the yacht. The newlywed bride, Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in a long white dress, having see-through sleeves while Vicky's brother sported a breezy outfit of a patterned shirt and denim blue shorts. They seemed to be joking about something in the happy picture.

Katrina recently celebrated her 39th birthday with fun and fervour sharing pictures of her trip to an undisclosed island. Katrina's husband-actor Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram and shared a smiling image of his beloved wife on a beach.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)