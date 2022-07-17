Bollywood cinema is attempting to extend its business in the south in unprecedented ways. In this context, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi planning to present Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in Telugu comes as no surprise. Chiranjeevi, on Saturday, took to his social media to make an announcement regarding the same. "Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan's wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha. Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him," Chiranjeevi tweeted. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out! Netizens Laud Aamir Khan’s Act in the Drama Co-Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya.

Actor Naga Chaitanya being a part of the movie is one thing, and Chiranjeevi's presentation of Laal Singh Chaddha is the other thing that might attract more attention to the movie in Telugu as well as other South languages. Ranbir Kapoor's Bramhastra is being presented by S.S. Rajamouli and it's being aggressively promoted in Telugu, and now the same formula is being followed for Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Promise a Roller-Coaster Ride in This Forrest Gump’s Hindi Remake (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan ‘s wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him ! pic.twitter.com/Tb2apAaJrz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for its huge release on August 12. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie is the official remake of Hollywood's famous movie Forrest Gump.

