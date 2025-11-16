New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): In a proud moment, actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as the Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

Known for working across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, the National Award-winning actor will further join the movement to champion the rights of children with UNICEF. She will not only lend her voice and influence to advance children's and adolescents' mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities, but will also help to build greater awareness and action for every child.

Keerthy, who has been recognised for her nuanced portrayal of strong women, has time and again reflected her belief in gender equality, empowerment, and social change through films.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey acknowledged the actor's profound connection with audiences, which she believes will provide a powerful and inspiring platform to advocate for children's rights and well-being.

"As UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate, she brings passion and influence to our shared mission to reach every child, every young person - especially the most vulnerable - with the quality support and services they need to be safe, healthy and equipped to pursue their dreams," she added, as per a press release.

The 'Baby John' actor also opened up about her latest initiative and shared, "Children are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. I have always believed that nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives. I am honoured to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive."

On the work front, Keerthy will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film, 'Revolver Rita'. Written and directed by JK. Chandru, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, and John Vijay among others.

'Revolver Rita' will hit theatres on November 28. (ANI)

