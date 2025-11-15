With just a week left for the grand release of Mastiii 4, the makers at Waveband Production have now unveiled the much-awaited third track, "One in Crore" — and it’s already turning heads. After the rib-tickling trailer and the chartbuster hits Pakad Pakad and Rasiya Balama, this new song amps up the excitement as the film gears up for its theatrical release on November 21, 2025.

Composed by Meet Bros, with vocals and lyrics by Meet Bros and Mellow D, the song showcases the film’s glamorous side, large-scale production, and visually striking vibe. Shot inside an opulent UK mansion, the track oozes richness — elegant décor, high-fashion styling, and a polished aesthetic that perfectly aligns with the Mastiii franchise’s bold, fun-loving spirit.

Headlining the song are the OG Mastiii boys Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, joined by leading ladies Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, and Elnaaz Norouzi, along with Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri. Together, they bring undeniable charm and screen presence. With a catchy hook, vibrant energy, and a lush musical structure, the track is poised to become yet another chartbuster.

Watch the Song:

Speaking about the song, Meet Bros said: “With One in Crore, we wanted to create a glamorous, high-energy track that feels big, bold, and instantly addictive. The Mastiii vibe is all about fun and flirtiness, so we built the music to match that upscale, international feel.”

Lyricist–singer Mellow D added: “The hook had to be memorable, modern, and playful — something that captures the madness and luxury of the Mastiii universe. One in Crore is all about mixing cheekiness with sophistication, and we had a blast crafting it.”

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 marks a larger-than-life chapter in the beloved comedy franchise with its tagline, Love Visa. The film promises Zaveri’s signature humour, slick production design, breathtaking UK visuals, and the OG trio back in their mischievous best.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, the film is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)