Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): 'The King of Queens' and 'Pall Blart: Mall Cop' star Kevin James has been roped in for the new action comedy 'Guns Up'.

In the movie, James will be playing an ex-cop and family man who moonlights as a mob henchman. When a job goes horribly wrong and both of his worlds collide, he has one night to get his family out of the city, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran Reveals What Helped Him Win 'Thinking Out Loud' Lawsuit.

Millennium Media, known for the Hitman's Bodyguard and Expendables franchise, is handling world sales on the upcoming feature and will be pitching it to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market next week.

Edward Drake, director of Amazon Prime thriller 'Broil', will direct Guns Up. He has also penned the script as well. The film will go to the floors in June.

Also Read | The Life of Chuck: Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill to Play Pivotal Roles in the Stephen King Adaptation.

Drake, Tobias Weymar and Jon Keeyes will produce 'Guns Up'. The executive producers include BondIt Media Capital's Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Millennium's upcoming slate includes The Bricklayer starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev, The Piper with Charlotte Hope and Julian Sands and the fourth installment of The Expendables franchise, as well as hotly-anticipated comic book adaptation Red Sonja with Matilda Lutz, Wallis Day and Robert Sheehan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)