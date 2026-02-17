Legendary Hollywood actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95. The Oscar Award-winning actor, whose illustrious career spanned seven decades and included iconic roles in cinematic masterpieces such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, passed away peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, USA, on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Robert Duvall's wife, actress and director Luciana Duvall confirmed his death in a poignant statement on his Facebook page. Iconic Hollywood Actor Robert Duvall Dies: Know About His Life and Movies.

Robert Duvall's Wife Luciana Duvall Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Actor

Luciana Duvall announced her husband's passing on his official Facebook page, sharing a deeply personal message. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," she wrote. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort." She further reflected on his profound impact, stating, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court." Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89: Star of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away in Utah.

Luciana Duvall Statement on Robert Duvall's Passing - See Post:

Luciana Duvall posts statement on Robert Duvall's Facebook page about his death (Photo Credit; @RobertDuvallOfficial/Facebook)

The statement highlighted Duvall's dedication to his art: "For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all." The family has requested privacy during this time of mourning and has indicated that no formal service will be held, instead encouraging those who wish to honour his memory to do so by watching a great film or sharing stories. Who Was Dana Eden? All About Israeli Producer of Apple TV Hit Series ‘Tehran’, Who Mysteriously Died at 52 in Athens.

Robert Duvall Life and Career

Robert Duvall was born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, USA, as Robert Selden Duvall. He established himself as one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation. His career began with minor television roles in the 1960s. He made a smashing film debut as the reclusive Boo Radley in the 1962 adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. Duvall's ability to inhabit a vast array of characters is what endeared him to audiences. From playing the quiet and empathetic to the intensely commanding, he earned him widespread critical acclaim for his roles.

Robert Duvall became a household name for his portrayal of consigliere Tom Hagen in Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film franchise The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974). He is also revered for his role as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now (1979), a character which had some of the most quoted lines.

Robert Duvall Oscar Award Wins and Nominations

Robert Duvall received seven Academy Award nominations throughout his career, winning the Best Actor Oscar Award in 1984 for his moving performance as a country music singer battling alcoholism in Tender Mercies. His extensive filmography also includes MASH, True Grit, The Great Santini, and Lonesome Dove over the years, showcasing his remarkable range as an actor.

Robert Duvall's passing marks the end of an extraordinary era in Hollywood. His commitment to his craft established him as a Hollywood icon, leaving behind a body of work that will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for generations to come.