London [UK], May 6 (ANI): The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla took place today at Westminster Abbey, London. During a special King's procession, the royal monarchs travelled in vintage carriages.

According to the People Magazine, queen and king travelled for enthronement in 'Diamond Jubilee State Coach', a six horse-drawn carriage that was also used to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Takes a Dip in -15 Degree Water Wearing Bikini (Watch Video).

The Windsor Greys (grey horses used by the royals) pulled the coach on the way to the coronation. Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone were the horses assigned for the royal pull.

The royal carriage departed Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceeded down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street before they arrived at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation began at 11 a.m. local time, as per a report by People Magazine.

Also Read | SK21: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi Starrer Goes on Floors, Two-Month Shooting Schedule Commences in Kashmir.

The royal monarchs on their way back to the palace travelled in different carriage known as 'Gold State Coach' which was constructed in 1762. It also carries significant historic value as it was employed for King George III's travel to the State Opening of Parliament.

Queen Camilla wore a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield and created in the designer's couture workrooms in Battersea, London.

The royals would have taken good care of the carriage's comfort as the former Queen Elizabeth's comment about the grand barouche's comfort was negative. The Queen herself said, "Horrible! It's only sprung on a lever. Not very comfortable," earlier reported by the magazine.

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London marks King Charles III as 40th royal monarch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)