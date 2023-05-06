Ice ice baby! Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took a dip in icy-cold water in minus 15 degrees temperature. Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her taking a quick dip amidst snow-capped mountains. In the clip, Rakul is seen wearing a blue bikini as she runs from her cabin located in the middle of snowy locale and then takes a dip in icy cold water. Rakul Preet Singh Dons Bikini and Takes Dip in Ice-Cold Water; Video of Actress Undergoing Cryotherapy in -15 Degrees Will Leave You Stunned – WATCH.

Rakul captioned: "Cryo in -15 degrees anyone?" Cryotherapy is the local or general use of low temperatures in medical therapy. Cryotherapy may be used to treat a variety of tissue lesions. It can be a range of treatments from the application of ice packs or immersion in ice baths, to the use of cold chambers.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen in Indian 2. She was last seen in Chhatriwali, a film revolving around sex education.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).