Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the late actor Satish Shah was announced as a Padma Shri awardee posthumously.

Pandit, on Sunday evening, took to his Instagram Story to post a copy of a letter that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had sent to the Prime Minister in October last year. The letter had requested that Satish Shah be honoured for his long-standing contribution to Indian cinema and television.

A part of the letter read: "With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce of the Indian film, television, and digital industry, wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of India's most beloved and distinguished actors."

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced this year's Padma Awards list. Shah was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines.

Satish Shah passed away on October 25 last year. Born on June 25, 1951, he studied at FTII and started his career with small roles before getting his big break in the 1983 cult film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He later became a household name with films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and the hit TV shows Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (ANI)

