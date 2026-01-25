‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Tanya Mittal Gives Tour of Her Presidential Suite at Taj Santacruz, Shows ‘Chandi Ki Bottle’ and Aesthetic Bedroom (Watch Video)
'Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal has given fans a rare look inside her Presidential Suite at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai. In an exclusive room tour video, she showcased her viral ‘Chandi Ki Bottle’, luxury jewellery, aesthetic bedroom, mini bar, massive drawing room and shared her love for Korean shows and travel views near the runway.
Bigg Boss 19’s most talked-about contestant Tanya Mittal recently gave fans an exclusive tour of her Presidential Suite at the Taj Santacruz Hotel in Mumbai in a video shared with Bollywood Bubble. Originally from Gwalior, Tanya offered a rare glimpse into how she lives during her Mumbai stays, showcasing her taste for luxury, organisation, and personal aesthetics. Tanya Mittal Condom Factory Video: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Influencer Silences Critics With Tour of Her Family Condom Manufacturing Unit.
Tanya Mittal Gives Tour of Her Presidential Suite - Watch
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Tanya Mittal’s Viral ‘Chandi Ki Bottle’
The video has quickly gained attention online for its detailed look at her lifestyle and the now-viral ‘Chandi Ki Bottle’ that became a talking point during her Bigg Boss journey. Tanya revealed that her Presidential Suite is located close to the airport runway, giving her a clear view of flights taking off and landing, a sight she says she enjoys watching. She also walked viewers through the massive drawing room, which reflects a clean and organised setup designed for comfort and meetings.
Luxury Accessories
One of the highlights of the tour was the much-discussed ‘Chandi Ki Bottle’, crafted entirely in silver. The bottle had earlier gone viral during her time on Bigg Boss 19 and continues to attract curiosity from fans. Tanya also showcased her luxury accessories, high-end handbags and a wide jewellery collection, neatly organised in her vanity area. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Finalist Tanya Mittal’s Claim of Having ‘Kitchen Lift’ at Her Lavish Gwalior Residence Finally CONFIRMED? New Glimpse From Her House Goes Viral (Watch Video)
Inside Her Aesthetic Bedroom and Wardrobe
The influencer gave a detailed look into her aesthetic bedroom, which features minimal yet elegant décor. She also opened her wardrobe to reveal an extensive collection of sarees, outfits and jewellery, reflecting her personal style and travel-ready fashion choices.
Mini Kitchen and Bar
The suite also includes a mini kitchen and bar area, which Tanya highlighted during the tour. She shared her fondness for Korean shows and movies, giving fans insight into how she unwinds during downtime.
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Fan Gifts and Personal Touches
Beyond luxury, Tanya spoke about the emotional side of her journey. She displayed several handwritten notes and gifts sent by fans, expressing gratitude for the support she continues to receive after Bigg Boss 19. The video captures how Tanya balances luxury with personal memories, making her Mumbai stay both functional and comfortable.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).