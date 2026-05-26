Entertainment News | 'Made in India - A Titan Story' Trailer Unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): The trailer of Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh-starrer 'Made in India - A Titan Story' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Adapted from Vinay Kamath's acclaimed book 'Titan - Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand', the series features Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata, Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, alongside Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Why Was Shah Rukh Khan Missing From KKR Matches? Actor's Team Gets Knocked Out of Playoffs Race.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYy5G0ltECt/

Sharing his thoughts on bringing this story to audiences, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, "Made in India: A Titan Story is more than the journey of an iconic brand, it reflects the ambition and entrepreneurial spirit that shaped a defining chapter in India's story. Much like the Make in India initiative that champions self-reliance and homegrown innovation, this series celebrates the visionaries who built world-class enterprises right here in India. Championing premium, homegrown stories rooted in India remains central to our content vision. With a stellar ensemble featuring talents like Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the series brings remarkable depth to a story that continues to inspire generations."

Also Read | '3 People Missing': Samuthirakani Reacts to Vijay's Political Triumph, Addresses Tamil Nadu CM's Estranged Family (Watch Video).

He said they are delighted to bring this powerful journey to audiences across the country, free on their platform.

Naseeruddin Shah, who essays the role of JRD Tata, added, "What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible. He had an extraordinary ability to spot potential and nurture it with trust, something that feels increasingly rare. Made in India: A Titan Story is not merely about building a brand; it is about people, belief, and the courage to back an idea when success is still uncertain. Portraying JRD Tata and collaborating on a story of this depth and legacy has been immensely rewarding, and I'm looking forward to audiences experiencing this journey."

Speaking about portraying Xerxes Desai, Jim Sarbh shared, "Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn't yet exist. What I love about Made in India: A Titan Story is that while it speaks of ambition and scale, at its core, it's deeply human, about persistence, instinct, and believing in an idea long before anyone else does," Sarbh said, adding that he can't wait for audiences to discover this world."

The show will be out on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)