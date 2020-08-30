Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Sunday shared a glimpse of Onam celebrations at home as she had a hearty meal with family 'after over 5 months.'

The 46-year-old fitness enthusiast posted to Instagram a couple of pictures as she sat for a meal with sister Amrita Arora and other family members. The first picture captures the glimpse of the table set with lip-smacking items as Malaika snacks on papad along with sister, while their mom stood aside.

Also Read | Alaya F Dances on a Sam Smith Song and We Love the Actress’ Choreography Skills (Watch Video).

The other snaps show the family relishing on the food in a traditional manner as they have food in clean banana leaves instead of the plates. The other pictures feature the kids binging on the items and a close up of the meals prepared specially for the festival.

Along with the post, Malaika noted, "Our table is set ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya."

Also Read | Aamir Ali Introduces Daughter Ayra Ali On Her First Birthday, Pens An Emotional Post Saying, ‘My Chota Sa Jaan Kept Me and Strong’ (View Pics).

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post showcasing the tasty recipes and the family feast.

Craving for the delicious recipes, Bipasha Basu commented, "Yummy."

While Sanjay Kapoor said, "That's a lot of food." (along with a tongue out and winking emoji)

Sophie Choudhry also chimed into the comments section and sent wishes on the festival. She noted, "Happy Onam you guys... @joycearora aunty that looks friggin awesome." (along with red heart emojis). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)